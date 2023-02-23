Aces & Adventures - Out now! With 20% launch discount!

Hello Adventurers!

After a lot of hard work, the day has finally come - Aces & Adventures launches on Steam today with a week-long 20% discount!

When set out with the goal to combine a traditional deckbuilding game with roleplaying elements - and add in poker mechanics, we had no idea how fantastically the various systems would work together. But if you can't quite picture how a "poker-powered deckbuilding adventure game" works, don't fret: we've put together an introduction video, which explains everything you need to know:

The game features 13 fully-voiced campaigns across four 'Seasons', for a total of 52 adventures with escalating challenges - as well as a procedurally-generated mode which will ensure endless unique experiences. To help tackle these quests, you will be able to level up and unlock new and stronger cards to build custom decks across the five distinct classes.

Aces & Adventures is easy to learn but hard to master. The four 'Seasons' will ease you into the game, making it accessible by players new to the deckbuilding genre. Once this is over you will gradually unlock more and more challenging runs, that will test your skills and offer a challenge to even veteran deckbuilders!

We hope you enjoy Aces & Adventures and would love to hear your feedback on Discord.

https://discord.gg/JFNSwsRGpA

And a special thank you to our Kickstarter backers: we could not have done this without you!

The Aces Team