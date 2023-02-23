Transparent Ground for Shadow etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10615801 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Shadow Function

Added transparent ground that can project a shadow with respect to Y-coordinate 0.

Changing the color tint or transparency to the shadow changes the parameters of the transparent ground material.

They do not interfere with the shadows reflected in the Props.

Also, it cannot be used in conjunction with Point Light in Props.

If you know of a transparency shader that can also render shadows from Point Light, I would appreciate it if you could let me know.

Shadow from Point Light

Create shadows with Point Light.

The shadows of Point Light are now projected on objects placed with Props.

As mentioned above, this is not compatible with the transparent ground shader for shadows, so please turn off the shadow function when using Point Light.

Other Changes

Pose registration to shortcut keys to Shift+1~9,A~Z

Switching background operation

etc.

The update schedule can be found here.

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/11337098773e464d95d6d0fd06bea85e?v=0730ec2c3c4e432fb9647e8495470641

Best of luck to you in your creative works.