Update v0.014 - 2 New Maps - Detroit Mall and DowntownDetroit_v2

This update brings 2 brand new maps to the game, with the game now having a total of 8 maps.

Detroit Mall, a burning mall in Detroit. This map features a burning indoor mall with shops and a movie theater. Don't get too close to the fire! This map can be played on all base modes.

Downtown Detroit v2: This is a map exclusive to the round based game mode, Gang Warfare. This map is similar to the original downtown Detroit but features more detail and combat opportunity with many pathways and alleyways. It's also slightly smaller.