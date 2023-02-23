Red Baron Hotfix #02 | Bug fixes, tweaks and new Anti-Cheat system

Hello Marauders,

Today, we have implemented Hotfix #02 for The Red Baron update. Although our primary goal for this hotfix was some of the fixes for bugs that you will find listed below, we wanted to take the opportunity to introduce some updates to other aspects of the game. You will also find that we have added a new Anti-Cheat system to Marauders, which you will receive a prompt to install when you download today’s patch. Please read through to the bottom of this post to learn more about this new implementation. If you have questions unanswered after this, please feel free to join the discussion in [Discord](discord.gg/marauders). And now, onto the Hotfix notes!

NEW

Denuvo anti-cheat added (please read more on this below).

Ragdolls are now affected by killshot impulses/physics.

ART

Updated the pod launching VFX.

Updated the pod damaged on fire VFX.

VFX added to ships being hit.

Removed gravity effects from ship critical explosion VFX, so now it will act like it's in space (aka float away).

ANIMATION

Sped up the blend-in time for the hit react animations when ships take damage.

SOUND

Updated the pod launching sound effects.

Updated the pod breaching sound effects.

Added extra debris sounds for the first person section of breaching into a ship.

Updated sound when you get hit while you are a pod.

New space mine sounds.

New nuke space mine sounds.

New sound added to the exit match cinematic (spanus activation sound).

New exterior explosion/damage sound for when ships hit 0 health.

Ships now have an external hit sound when they take damage.

Tweaks to the exit gate ambient sounds.

Small stinger on driving your ship into a raid area entrance (some prep for japanese lang).

Tweaks to space decorations (space debris, rocks etc) ambient sounds to help spatialise better.

Main menu on crew create, lock/unlocking button now uses the lock sounds when pressed.

New impact sounds for blunt melee weapons when hitting dirt.

New impact sounds for sharp melee weapons when hitting dirt.

New impact sounds for blunt melee weapons when hitting concrete.

New impact sounds for sharp melee weapons when hitting concrete.

New impact sounds for blunt melee weapons when hitting generic metal.

New impact sounds for sharp melee weapons when hitting generic metal.

The impact explosion for the default turret now has a designed far distance sound.

OPTIMISATIONS

Optimised radar tower turret.

Optimised ship critical explosion VFX and sound (was playing multiple times).

LOCALISATION

Updated translations for German.

Updated translations for Spanish.

Updated translations for French.

Updated translations for Italian.

Updated translations for Brazilian Portuguese.

Updated translations for Russian.

Updated translations for Simplified Chinese.

Updated translations for Traditional Chinese.

When using Chinese Simplified local the logo in login, mainmenu and in-game exit menu changes to the chinese version.

Misc fixes for localisation problems across the UIs (text overlap, missing words, cut off text).

FIXES

Attempted fix to prevent faction XP resetting/wiping returning to main menu.

Fixes added for ship stash wiping when returning to main menu.

Fixes added for getting the same market trades (should now be random per player).

Fix added for getting off ship turret/pilot/camera causing you to get stuck in an animation pose.

Fix for the UI not refreshing faction standing values in trade menu sometimes.

Fix for ghost keycard item problem when discarding rigs.

Fix for rig staying open when it shouldn’t be.

Fixed STG and K1 equip sounds having too big an attenuation.

Fixed fire extinguisher start stop sounds having too big an attenuation.

Fix for main menu warning pop ups only showing once then never again.

Fix for long crewmember names overlapping the UI in the crew list.

Fixes to crew join menu crew rows for overlapping and cutoff text problems.

Fixed overlap with guide button in in-game exit menu when you open it up.

Fixed some sounds that didn’t have soundclasses assigned.

Fix for space mines not playing explosion sound effects.

Fixed bug where steam ambient loop wasn’t set to effects sound class.

And now a word from the team regarding our choice to move forward with Denuvo Anti-Cheat.

Denuvo Implementation

Tackling the recent increase of match cheats (ESP, AutoAIM, etc) in extraction shooters is of utmost priority to us. And so, we have some news that we would like to share with you regarding our most recent crack down on cheaters.

Marauders will be trialling Denuvo anti-cheat moving forward, and we want to clarify our decision to utilise this software.

The controversy surrounding the software’s effect on optimisation is not lost on us, and we’ve approached this process with that awareness, to ensure there is no adverse impact to game performance. Integrating Denuvo into Marauders supports us in our robust approach to deter and nullify cheaters.

We’ve conducted thorough research on anti-cheat software, and with full confidence, we believe that this is the best solution to deter and impede cheaters trying to compromise your experience. We want Marauders to be fun, and believe this to be the best way forward!

To clarify, we will ONLY be using Denuvo’s Anti-Cheat – not their Anti-Tamper. We will continue banning manually, with no automation.

Please bear in mind that we’re in Early Access, and part of this journey is to test new methods and processes to ensure we fine-tune the player experience, leaving us in the best possible position for full release. We fully appreciate your participation in our EA journey so far.

We wouldn’t be utilising Denuvo’s Anti-Cheat unless we were sure of the health and security benefits it provides. Our team is happy with how it affects the game, and have worked diligently on optimisation for Marauders, with extensive testing across the entire game.

We will be monitoring your feedback closely, so please don’t hesitate to share your experiences with us. You can do so on the Steam Forums, in Discord (feedback channel) and on our socials!

Thank you for reading, we are excited to see how all of this will affect the health and security of Marauders! Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming United Allies update, we can’t wait to share more with you!