- added: worlds manager (located at Main Menu / Multiplayer / Worlds Manager)
- changed: character selection option moved from Settings to screens before play
- added: character selector UI
- changed: position of lootable dialog window
- fixed: chupacabra attack impact sound
- fixed: NPCs death animation has been timed correctly along with appearance of lootable skeleton body
- added: black background under trader’s items for better UX
- added: more revealed locations on map by default
- added: menu button sounds and hover/press colors
Plains of Pain update for 23 February 2023
Patch v0.18.466
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update