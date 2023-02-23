 Skip to content

Plains of Pain update for 23 February 2023

Patch v0.18.466

Build 10615627

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added: worlds manager (located at Main Menu / Multiplayer / Worlds Manager)
  • changed: character selection option moved from Settings to screens before play
  • added: character selector UI
  • changed: position of lootable dialog window
  • fixed: chupacabra attack impact sound
  • fixed: NPCs death animation has been timed correctly along with appearance of lootable skeleton body
  • added: black background under trader’s items for better UX
  • added: more revealed locations on map by default
  • added: menu button sounds and hover/press colors

