 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 23 February 2023

v0.11.30

Share · View all patches · Build 10615601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Challenge reward equipment (first drop) is now "Omniversal". (Omniversal: The item cannot be ordinarily modified. The item can be taken with you for any future challenges or facet attempts.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link