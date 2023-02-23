- Challenge reward equipment (first drop) is now "Omniversal". (Omniversal: The item cannot be ordinarily modified. The item can be taken with you for any future challenges or facet attempts.)
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 23 February 2023
v0.11.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
