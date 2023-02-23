Beta branch updated -- now includes mod support for player transformations!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta branch now contains support for 3rd party content for cursed artifacts, player transformations, instincts kick in events, player epilogues, and scavenging events! This means we are reaching ever closer to a 1.0.3 release on the main branch will will allow for dropping in fan-made content. If you are opted into the beta branch, you should download these additions automatically.

Our next focus will be working on adding some basic documentation and sample content to help authors start learning how the data structure works, conventions, what certain json properties mean, etc.

Be aware that the mods directory will eventually move out out StreamingAssets and into the same directory where save game files are kept: AppData\LocalLow\Blue Fairy Media LLC\The Exile of Aphrodisia (2023)\ .

See our previous post https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2068480/view/3655270915445104688 for some more context.