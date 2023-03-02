Version 12.0.1 Release Notes

Minor Changes
- Reduced the possible quantity of Repair Kits awarded in the Troublin Blacksmith Flash Quest.
- Components awarded in the Gold Golem Flash Quest can now overflow, ignoring your maximum component stack size.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various Flash Quest bugs.
- Fixed Flash Quests not remembering previously selected difficulty.
- Fixed a few instances of Heroes overlapping on the quest preparation screen.
- Fixed an issue where Guest Champion coins could be offered as part of Daily Deals.
- Fixed an issue where facegear would be re-equipped after being removed when editing your Shopkeeper Avatar.
- Toned down the quality glow on multicrafted items.
- Fixed the Lost City of Gold boss missing its golden glow.
- Fixed a crash that could occur after visiting a guild member.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when accessing Advanced Search from pet feeding menu.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when the player's Shop counter was blocked.
Changed files in this update