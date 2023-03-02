 Skip to content

Shop Titans update for 2 March 2023

Version 12.0.1 Release Notes

Version 12.0.1 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes

  • Reduced the possible quantity of Repair Kits awarded in the Troublin Blacksmith Flash Quest.
  • Components awarded in the Gold Golem Flash Quest can now overflow, ignoring your maximum component stack size.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various Flash Quest bugs.
  • Fixed Flash Quests not remembering previously selected difficulty.
  • Fixed a few instances of Heroes overlapping on the quest preparation screen.
  • Fixed an issue where Guest Champion coins could be offered as part of Daily Deals.
  • Fixed an issue where facegear would be re-equipped after being removed when editing your Shopkeeper Avatar.
  • Toned down the quality glow on multicrafted items.
  • Fixed the Lost City of Gold boss missing its golden glow.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur after visiting a guild member.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when accessing Advanced Search from pet feeding menu.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when the player's Shop counter was blocked.

