- Heroes in Defiance Battlepack 2 released.
- Day of Heroes grid map: fixed the vehicle reverse not allowing the correct squares for some facings.
- mouse wheel can now be used to scroll the module boxes.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 23 February 2023
22 Feb 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
