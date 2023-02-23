 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 23 February 2023

22 Feb 23 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Heroes in Defiance Battlepack 2 released.
  • Day of Heroes grid map: fixed the vehicle reverse not allowing the correct squares for some facings.
  • mouse wheel can now be used to scroll the module boxes.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes in Defiance 2 Depot - Mac Depot 1175588
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes in Defiance 2? (1176927) Depot - Windows Depot 1176927
