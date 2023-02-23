0.13.1-early_access is now live!

Skeeter's Grid 0.13.1-early_access has exited beta and is now in production. This is a semi-major update, which has been brewing for some time.

Some highlights:

New splash screen with additional asset preloading: There should no longer be any lag (or much) when loading levels or screenshots.

Skeet talks! Expect Skeet utterances during certain game events or when going idle.

New 0.3.x music: I may need to continue tweaking transitions here, but the previous 0.3.x music was more ominous than I'd wanted, so I wrote a new piece using pure analog hardware. The old music will still be used elsewhere (probably).

Storyline updates: I'm beginning a storyline rewrite, which I'll likely continue tweaking until days before release. The first pass is now in the game, but some cleanup of this content is ongoing.

0.0.5 and 0.0.6 level updates: The former is a new level, which has proven to be too hard for an early level, so I expanded it to provide more completion options. The latter also needed more paths to completion, so I expanded it as well. I'll continue improving levels based on beta feedback leading up to release.

General bugs and fixes: lots of little issues, but the game is generally stable. That said, there may still be later game issues that have yet to be uncovered.

I do not think a data wipe was necessary this time around, but if issues, start a new game.

Lastly, here is a jam I put together for the new 0.3.0 music. This is mostly just me testing out ideas (the finished product is much cleaner).

