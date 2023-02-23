0.13.1-early_access is now live!

Skeeter's Grid 0.13.1-early_access has exited beta and is now in production. This is a semi-major update, which has been brewing for some time.
Some highlights:
- New splash screen with additional asset preloading: There should no longer be any lag (or much) when loading levels or screenshots.
- Skeet talks! Expect Skeet utterances during certain game events or when going idle.
- New 0.3.x music: I may need to continue tweaking transitions here, but the previous 0.3.x music was more ominous than I'd wanted, so I wrote a new piece using pure analog hardware. The old music will still be used elsewhere (probably).
- Storyline updates: I'm beginning a storyline rewrite, which I'll likely continue tweaking until days before release. The first pass is now in the game, but some cleanup of this content is ongoing.
- 0.0.5 and 0.0.6 level updates: The former is a new level, which has proven to be too hard for an early level, so I expanded it to provide more completion options. The latter also needed more paths to completion, so I expanded it as well. I'll continue improving levels based on beta feedback leading up to release.
- General bugs and fixes: lots of little issues, but the game is generally stable. That said, there may still be later game issues that have yet to be uncovered.
I do not think a data wipe was necessary this time around, but if issues, start a new game.
Lastly, here is a jam I put together for the new 0.3.0 music. This is mostly just me testing out ideas (the finished product is much cleaner).
Changed files in this update