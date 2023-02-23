 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skeeter's Grid update for 23 February 2023

0.13.1-early_access is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10615189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skeeter's Grid 0.13.1-early_access has exited beta and is now in production. This is a semi-major update, which has been brewing for some time.

Some highlights:

  • New splash screen with additional asset preloading: There should no longer be any lag (or much) when loading levels or screenshots.
  • Skeet talks! Expect Skeet utterances during certain game events or when going idle.
  • New 0.3.x music: I may need to continue tweaking transitions here, but the previous 0.3.x music was more ominous than I'd wanted, so I wrote a new piece using pure analog hardware. The old music will still be used elsewhere (probably).
  • Storyline updates: I'm beginning a storyline rewrite, which I'll likely continue tweaking until days before release. The first pass is now in the game, but some cleanup of this content is ongoing.
  • 0.0.5 and 0.0.6 level updates: The former is a new level, which has proven to be too hard for an early level, so I expanded it to provide more completion options. The latter also needed more paths to completion, so I expanded it as well. I'll continue improving levels based on beta feedback leading up to release.
  • General bugs and fixes: lots of little issues, but the game is generally stable. That said, there may still be later game issues that have yet to be uncovered.

I do not think a data wipe was necessary this time around, but if issues, start a new game.

Lastly, here is a jam I put together for the new 0.3.0 music. This is mostly just me testing out ideas (the finished product is much cleaner).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1773441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link