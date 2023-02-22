 Skip to content

Queen's Brothel update for 22 February 2023

Content Update - 1.2.0

Build 10615154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stuck in the Stables

==========================

Scarlett takes Queen horseback riding, but her childhood horse Willow has gone missing! Scarlett storms off to tell her dad, leaving Queen alone in the stables. As she waits, Queen accidentally gets stuck in a horse stock and is unable to pull herself out due to her incredibly voluptuous body!

New Outfits

Stuck in the Stables brings two new outfits into the game!

Suki the Boy Toy

======================

Suki takes Natasha's futanari potions to class. She taunts the boys by jerking off her penis in-class. Enjoying her time tormenting the boys, she accidentally gets caught by her professor. Suki's enjoyment of tormenting people comes to an end when she realizes that her professor likes her penis.

Outfit Randomizer

=================

We have added a toggle in the outfits menu to have the girls change their clothes into a random outfit everytime they sleep!

Patch Notes

===========

  • Added "Stuck in the Stables" side quest
  • Added "Suki the Boy Toy" side quest
  • Added random daily outfit toggle in the outfits menu
  • Improved loading speed when opening outfits menu
  • You can now use "Space" or "Ctrl" to close images during dialogue instead of having to click
  • Fixed typos

Changed files in this update

