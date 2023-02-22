Content Update - 1.2.0

Stuck in the Stables

Scarlett takes Queen horseback riding, but her childhood horse Willow has gone missing! Scarlett storms off to tell her dad, leaving Queen alone in the stables. As she waits, Queen accidentally gets stuck in a horse stock and is unable to pull herself out due to her incredibly voluptuous body!

New Outfits

Stuck in the Stables brings two new outfits into the game!

Suki the Boy Toy

Suki takes Natasha's futanari potions to class. She taunts the boys by jerking off her penis in-class. Enjoying her time tormenting the boys, she accidentally gets caught by her professor. Suki's enjoyment of tormenting people comes to an end when she realizes that her professor likes her penis.

Outfit Randomizer

We have added a toggle in the outfits menu to have the girls change their clothes into a random outfit everytime they sleep!

Patch Notes

