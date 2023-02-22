 Skip to content

Evelyn's Adventure update for 22 February 2023

Patch notes 02/23/2023

·2 new achievements been adedd to the game

·The new skin from the wish will now show properly

·Bug fixes & corrections.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1696031
  • Loading history…
