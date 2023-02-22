Bugfixing Patch!

Quick bugfix patch to make sure everything’s running as smooth as possible for everyone!
0.5.33 Patch Notes:
- Hotaru now has a talk option about Tetsuya
- Fixed a bug that caused crashes in combat if anything tried to add Psychic Resistance (most commonly Izkhanti Dress)
- Fixed a bug that caused Odd Salve to keep swapping the Corrupted Alpha/Breeder/Matriarch perks if you were a herm
- Fixed Driving Shot sundering for 2 turns instead of 1
- Fixed a bug that made Kiyoko’s New Year’s and Mother’s Day events not proc after she has been freed
- Performance improvements, especially if you use a new larger custom icon, and when using the simple combat output option
- Doing one of Nakano’s tasks is no longer required to advance Tetsuya’s romance arc
Changed files in this update