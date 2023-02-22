 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 22 February 2023

Bugfixing Patch!

22 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick bugfix patch to make sure everything’s running as smooth as possible for everyone!

0.5.33 Patch Notes:

  • Hotaru now has a talk option about Tetsuya
  • Fixed a bug that caused crashes in combat if anything tried to add Psychic Resistance (most commonly Izkhanti Dress)
  • Fixed a bug that caused Odd Salve to keep swapping the Corrupted Alpha/Breeder/Matriarch perks if you were a herm
  • Fixed Driving Shot sundering for 2 turns instead of 1
  • Fixed a bug that made Kiyoko’s New Year’s and Mother’s Day events not proc after she has been freed
  • Performance improvements, especially if you use a new larger custom icon, and when using the simple combat output option
  • Doing one of Nakano’s tasks is no longer required to advance Tetsuya’s romance arc

