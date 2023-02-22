 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild West Dynasty update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix 0.1.7463

Share · View all patches · Build 10615020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Added amount panel for interaction with chest
  • Added amount panel for interaction with storage
Fixed
  • Chris Yorke - fixed pink beard
  • NPCs in Hope - fixed some pink hairs
  • NPCs in Hope - fixed eyes
  • Loading state of Buildings and Inventory for advanced saves (you will get back your buiildings and inventory - right now we are fixing loading issues with the production queues)
  • (WIP) Lost Treasure - fixing quest progression. Test for older saves
Updated
  • Bow - started to refactor usage of bow (should be much more "intuitive"). Player can also right now use bow during walking
  • Journal - started to refactor UI for Quest Panel
  • Animal respawn limitter. Full animal herd will respawn only one per day
  • Shop and Storage-panels can now be filtered
  • Loca updates
  • UI updates
  • Reduced music volume in Taxation

Changed files in this update

Depot 1329881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link