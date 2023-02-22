Hotfix 0.1.7463

Added
- Added amount panel for interaction with chest
- Added amount panel for interaction with storage
Fixed
- Chris Yorke - fixed pink beard
- NPCs in Hope - fixed some pink hairs
- NPCs in Hope - fixed eyes
- Loading state of Buildings and Inventory for advanced saves (you will get back your buiildings and inventory - right now we are fixing loading issues with the production queues)
- (WIP) Lost Treasure - fixing quest progression. Test for older saves
Updated
- Bow - started to refactor usage of bow (should be much more "intuitive"). Player can also right now use bow during walking
- Journal - started to refactor UI for Quest Panel
- Animal respawn limitter. Full animal herd will respawn only one per day
- Shop and Storage-panels can now be filtered
- Loca updates
- UI updates
- Reduced music volume in Taxation
Changed files in this update