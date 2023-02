Share · View all patches · Build 10614961 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 23:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.23 Release Notes:

Added:

Battle modifiers prop which allows you to customize battle rules

Fire Wand prop

VFX for some PG and MRA cards

Changed:

Max health is now 99

Props menu is now organized into tabs

Improved the animation speed of some cards

Replaced the collection book textures

Fixed:

Profanity in old deck names is now removed

Profanity in deck names is now removed as its typed