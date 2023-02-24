 Skip to content

Trombone Champ update for 24 February 2023

v1.096 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.096 is live! This update mainly adds two ultra-challenging tracks. Even if you've been playing Trombone Champ since launch, these will make you sweat!

"Commander Tokyo," by guest artist CV, contains an intensely difficult fast section that repeats twice. However, this is nicely balanced out by some slower sections. Hence, its 9/10 difficulty rating.

"The Sailor's Hornpipe," the third contribution by legendary producer Max Tundra, is fast and challenging from beginning to end, with absolutely no time to rest. It's slightly slower than the fast parts of "Commander Tokyo," but the unrelenting onslaught makes this track very strenuous! We've given it a 10/10, the only track to receive this rating (except for one you unlock after beating the story).

Here's a fuller changelog:

UPDATES:

  • Added two new challenging songs: "Commander Tokyo, The Dancing Robot" and "The Sailor's Hornpipe!"
  • Adjusted code to prevent invisible "ghost notes" from appearing in custom tracks.
  • Adjusted code to make staccato notes display accurately and cause less visual issues.

BUGS:

  • Added code to prevent the game from softlocking if the external parameters json file is completely blank for any reason. A very small number of users were encountering errors due to the json file, and this should fix that.
  • Added code to prevent a tweening library from occasionally throwing errors when canceling tweens.

More coming soon! Thank you for your continued patience!

-Dan of Holy Wow

