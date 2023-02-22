1.0.13 New Map - Mountain Hall

Share · View all patches · Build 10614863 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 22:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hail to you Champions,

New Features

New Map - Mountain Hall!

Welcome to the Mountain Hall, where the Petram are made from molten stone. This is a map with twice the enemy spawns so either gear up or grab a friend to beat this level in multiplayer



The Mountain Hall - Double tracks in action

First map released with TWO enemy spawns

More maps will come with up to 4x the enemy streams for more multiplayer fun (or a real single player challenge) What environments would you like to see?

Bugfixes

HUGE performance boost for calculating a lot of enemies/projectiles on screen, should run smoother now!

We're hard at work on two big updates to how Cliff & Field works:

We want to make a mode where you build your own path by placing down walls & towers (more like the classic WC3 TDs)

We want to turn it more into a roguelike TD where every run is unique and has a combination of skill and luck to it

More on these two updates soon!

Happy stone hunting!

Max & Gideon