Cliff & Field Tower Defense update for 22 February 2023

1.0.13 New Map - Mountain Hall

Share · View all patches · Build 10614863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail to you Champions,

New Features

  • New Map - Mountain Hall!
    Welcome to the Mountain Hall, where the Petram are made from molten stone. This is a map with twice the enemy spawns so either gear up or grab a friend to beat this level in multiplayer


The Mountain Hall - Double tracks in action

  • First map released with TWO enemy spawns
    More maps will come with up to 4x the enemy streams for more multiplayer fun (or a real single player challenge) What environments would you like to see?

Bugfixes

  • HUGE performance boost for calculating a lot of enemies/projectiles on screen, should run smoother now!

We're hard at work on two big updates to how Cliff & Field works:

  • We want to make a mode where you build your own path by placing down walls & towers (more like the classic WC3 TDs)
  • We want to turn it more into a roguelike TD where every run is unique and has a combination of skill and luck to it

More on these two updates soon!

Happy stone hunting!
Max & Gideon

