English EN 22,02.2023

Added English EN, US, AU, IE keyboard variants. [New Zeland, South Africa, Jamaica, Caribbean, Belize, Trinidad, Zimbabwe, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Malaysia, Singapore]

Added Canadian CA keyboard variants

Added German DE keyboard variants

Arabic keyboards sorted out.

Improved keyboard selection correctness message.

The markings, the location of the letters have been improved, the display of the first row of letters has been unified.