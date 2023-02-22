Added English EN, US, AU, IE keyboard variants. [New Zeland, South Africa, Jamaica, Caribbean, Belize, Trinidad, Zimbabwe, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Malaysia, Singapore]
Added Canadian CA keyboard variants
Added German DE keyboard variants
Arabic keyboards sorted out.
Improved keyboard selection correctness message.
The markings, the location of the letters have been improved, the display of the first row of letters has been unified.
ComputerKeyboard update for 22 February 2023
English EN 22,02.2023
Added English EN, US, AU, IE keyboard variants. [New Zeland, South Africa, Jamaica, Caribbean, Belize, Trinidad, Zimbabwe, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Malaysia, Singapore]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update