Build 10614707: Time Limit Feature Update

Please update to Build 10614707 as soon as possible!

The time limit feature was added in this update.

How to use the time limit feature:

To enable the time limit feature, on the Start Panel, click the checkbox under where it says "Time Limit" so that the box is check marked. Then, in the time limit input field, type in the number of minutes you want to play the game (10 minutes minimum) and press Enter. Then click the Start Game button to begin playing.

The game time remaining will count down to zero. At that time, whoever is leading (has the higher score) will be declared the winner. If the scores are tied, the game will be declared a draw.

NOTE: There is an inactivity timer built-in that's set for 30 seconds. This is to discourage players from just playing a few rounds until they are leading then wait until the time runs out.