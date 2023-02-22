Build 10614707: Time Limit Feature Update

Please update to Build 10614707 as soon as possible!

This build has the Time Limit Feature update.

How the Time Limit feature works works:

To enable the feature, on the Start Panel, click on the time limit checkbox (under where it says "Time Limit:") so the box is check marked. Then, in the time limit input field, type in the number of minutes you want to play the game (ten minutes minimum). Then, click on the Start Game button to start playing.

The game time remaining will count down to zero. At that point, whoever has the higher score is declared the winner. If the scores are tied, the game will be declared a draw.

NOTE: There is an inactivity timer built in which will pause the game after thirty seconds while a timed game is playing. This is to discourage players from just playing a few rounds until they are ahead and then just waiting for the time to run out.

I encourage you all to please let me know what you think about the new feature after you've tried it. Thank you.

Jack Eisenfeld

Developer of WAR Card Game_uvr

P.S.: I'm sorry about the duplicate messages. I had a problem while posting this update that caused me to have to type two messages. This is the message you should take note of. Ignore the previous one.