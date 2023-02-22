- Fixed being able to lock any door with a quick press of the use key
- Added an alternative path of "Victor's Dream - 2" level
- Fixed broken code panels
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 22 February 2023
Update 1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update