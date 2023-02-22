 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 22 February 2023

Update 1.2.1

Build 10614581

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being able to lock any door with a quick press of the use key
  • Added an alternative path of "Victor's Dream - 2" level
  • Fixed broken code panels
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

