New Wood Sign contraption, Improved contraption placement logic, combat updates

New Wood Sign contraption, Improved combat for the Mega Golem, Golems, and updated stats on various creatures. Plus lots of improvements across multiple systems.

v0.5.84

-Setup Wooden Sign as a build-able item which you can edit the text on. It can be placed on the ground or on walls.

-Improved contraption spawn logic so some contraptions can start their placement logic rotated towards you instead of aligned to the world

-Improved Golem and Mega golem ranged combat logic and animations

-New Wood Floor variant with the board direction rotated so players can align the boards if they want.

-Increased golem projectile speed to make it harder to dodge

-Improved throw logic to time the projectile with the animation better

-Setup flight inverted input option in settings menu. Set the default to not be inverted.

-Update to Crab and Yellow crystal water displacement to fade based on water depth

-Improved Dock float in place logic

-Fixed floating objects popping up out of the water when the player gets in range and their float logic turns on

-Updated inventory logic so if you are building a contraption and click a inventory button in the hotbar of the same contraption type, it will cancel building instead of entering the build loop again with the same contraption type

-Reorganized quit/save popups from pause screen so it makes a little more sense in how they flow

-Improved Player movement "Greased Pig" logic to work better with NPC

-Reduced Wood Wall collision thickness

-Tightened up stone wall visuals to be closer to their collision size

-General bug fixes across multiple places

-A combat system bug fixes with Titans