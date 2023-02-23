Hello everyone! I hope you're well. Here is the latest version of KotC 2.
It fixes a bunch of bugs and adds the following: an option to reduce the walk speed, an option to display the mouse cursor while moving items in the Inventory Screen, new moving-water special effects (you'll have to activate that option under 'Display' in the Game Options screen), and four types of weather special effects.
Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game may be very helpful, too. Thank you!!
I'm very glad to report that Knights of the Chalice 2: Augury of Chaos has obtained the Second Place in the RPG Codex Game Of The Year 2022 poll: https://rpgcodex.net/content.php?id=12147
Both Elden Ring, the winner of the poll, and KotC 2 received 75% of positive votes. Elden Ring obtained a score of 3.81 while KotC 2 obtained a score of 3.74.
I think that's an awesome result! Thank you so much to everyone who voted in the RPG Codex poll!!
Also thank you very much Dorateen for letting me know about the result!
I'll post a new Kickstarter update soon.
Thank You So Much For Your Support, Mighty Warriors And Wise Wizards! Best Regards :-)
List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.57
- Added a new moving water animation effect, which is applied in the Module Editor using a new menu option under 'Other Tools'.
- Added a new option in the Game Options screen, under Display, allowing you to activate or deactivate the display of moving-water animations. Please note: New players should have the option turned on by default, but existing players will have to click on this option in order to display the effect.
- Implemented the weather special effects Rain, Falling Snow, Falling Leaves, and Glows (Will-of-the-wisps). A map can have both rain and snow happening from time to time (one after the other, randomly and according to the duration settings specified in the Map Data screen). Actually, a map can have all of the four effects. All four effects can be turned off by the player by switching off the game option 'Display Environmental Particles' under 'Display' in the Game Options screen.
- Updated most of the maps of Augury of Chaos to add weather effects and moving-water effects. The updated maps are: Green Cave, Red Cave, Finchbury, Ruined Village, Gleegold Keep, Mysterious Cave, Moon Crypt Special Level (Furnace), Water Shrine, Low Sewers, High Sewers, Oubliette. Also updated the Tutorial Adventure. Also added a few Slope squares with altitude 5 on the map of Finchbury. You might use them when fighting.
- In the Module Editor, added to the Map Data screen a bunch of input boxes dedicated to the new weather effects. You can use the Tab key to switch from one box to the next.
- Added a new game option 'Display Cursor When Moving Items', available under 'Display' in the Game Options screen. If you find moving items in the Inventory Screen somewhat difficult, this new option will help you. Thank you very much Steve for this great suggestion!!
- Added a new game option 'Adjust Walk Speed Out Of Combat' under 'Gameplay' in the Game Options screen. You can use it to reduce or increase the out-of-combat walking speed of your characters. Thank you for the suggestion, Steve!
- In the Game Options screen, dragging one of the volume sliders will no longer affect the other sliders if you mouse over them.
- Fixed a bug in the display of the Local Map for some map sizes or screen sizes, due to fractional position values.
- Fixed some issues with creature orientation after a Bull Rush or Pull combat manoeuvre.
- Fixed some issues with screen scrolling when performing a Throw Creature combat action.
- Fixed an issue with combat shortcuts using the Shift key not working when pressed while mousing over the Combat Actions menu or other controls.
- In the help entry about Combat Shortcuts, added a mention of the hotkey N, used to activate the Turn Undead ability of Clerics and Bishops.
- Fixed a bug in the Module Editor when you move an Activable Zone by only a few pixels using Left Control + click and drag. Pushing Contrl + Z to undo would then have no effect.
- In the Map Data screen of the Module Editor, you can now use the Tab key to cycle between the input fields of the three colour components.
- In the 'Creature Properties' screen of the Creature Editor, you can now use the Tab key to cycle between the input fields for Max HP, Current HP, Speed, BAB, Fort, Ref, Will, Str, Dex, Con, Int, Wis, and Cha. You can also cycle between the Location X and Location Y input fields.
- In the Module Editor, when mousing over multiple Activable Zones, the editor will now highlight the smallest moused-over zone. Previously, it was difficult to select a small zone positioned within the area of a larger zone.
- Fixed a source of crashes when switching from Windowed mode to Full Screen mode (or the other way around).
- Fixed bugs in the graphics code that could cause display problems depending on the computer's graphics card. I had to go through that part of the code because I was having problems displaying a really huge map, the Crossroad Castle map designed for the upcoming adventure module The Dark Arena.
- Reduced the file size of the overlay image for Finchbury by almost 12 MB by deleting fully transparent pixels on the map. Actually, I had no idea that PNG files would keep colour information even for completely transparent pixels. They do, unless we clear them. I discovered this while working on the overlay image for the Crossroad Castle map. Likewise, reduced the size of the overlay image for the Tutorial Dungeon by 1 MB. Also did the same for four smaller overlay maps of Augury of Chaos. The lighter images should be faster to load when playing, as well as taking less space on your drive. Also reduced the file size of all the big sprites for Dragons.
- Fixed a problem with the display of Torch Lights and Activable Zones that have the 'Overlay' parameter, when there isn't any overlay image on a map. Now they will get displayed even in the absence of an overlay image.
- Fixed a display issue in Module Selection screens in the macOS version only.
- Fixed a problem with the display of Water Splashes in the macOS version only. They were printed two times.
