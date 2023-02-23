Hello everyone! I hope you're well. Here is the latest version of KotC 2.

It fixes a bunch of bugs and adds the following: an option to reduce the walk speed, an option to display the mouse cursor while moving items in the Inventory Screen, new moving-water special effects (you'll have to activate that option under 'Display' in the Game Options screen), and four types of weather special effects.

Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game may be very helpful, too. Thank you!!

I'm very glad to report that Knights of the Chalice 2: Augury of Chaos has obtained the Second Place in the RPG Codex Game Of The Year 2022 poll: https://rpgcodex.net/content.php?id=12147

Both Elden Ring, the winner of the poll, and KotC 2 received 75% of positive votes. Elden Ring obtained a score of 3.81 while KotC 2 obtained a score of 3.74.

I think that's an awesome result! Thank you so much to everyone who voted in the RPG Codex poll!!

Also thank you very much Dorateen for letting me know about the result!

I'll post a new Kickstarter update soon.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Mighty Warriors And Wise Wizards! Best Regards :-)

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.57