The Grotto Update

Our strongest Fadeout update yet! Experience a new map, a new Mega Weapon, and many other adjustments to give you a better experience!

New Features:

• New Grotto Map, +music & more!

• Mega-Weapon: The Final Coil

• Swimming

• Several new Achievements to earn

• New Easter Egg skin for a certain achievement~

Upgrades &/Or Feature updates:

• Networking upgrade, 45 tick to 60 tick

• Conquest gamemode now features a catchup mechanic for teams behind more than 100 points

• New Mega weapons added to Wave Defense (PVE)

Balance Adjustments:

• Dalton Rifle zoom decreased, easier to spot closer targets

• Tommygun rework: Zero spread & Removal of headshotting (Tracking weapon!)

• Burst Rifle rework: Zero spread, damage reduced from 11 to 9 per bullet (x3 burst)

• Starting ammo altered for several characters

• Mega Weapons now trigger their respawn time on new rounds. (instead of carrying over or rolling over)

Bug Fixes:

• Several typos fixed

• Abigail's BABY shotgun alt fire could not be held for repeat shots

• Several odd spectator and late-joining related bugs fixed

• Hemlock had some odd recolor texture errors on his default outfit

• Hemlock & Dalton tail physics updated

The Final Coil

• Fire & Hold to charge up

• Release, deal 45 damage to every target within the sphere of electricity

• Deals 9x Damage to those in water (405 damage)

• Deals self damage if used in water (uh oh...)



(Reward skin for finding all the hidden Camille statues in every map)