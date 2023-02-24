The Grotto Update
Our strongest Fadeout update yet! Experience a new map, a new Mega Weapon, and many other adjustments to give you a better experience!
New Features:
• New Grotto Map, +music & more!
• Mega-Weapon: The Final Coil
• Swimming
• Several new Achievements to earn
• New Easter Egg skin for a certain achievement~
Upgrades &/Or Feature updates:
• Networking upgrade, 45 tick to 60 tick
• Conquest gamemode now features a catchup mechanic for teams behind more than 100 points
• New Mega weapons added to Wave Defense (PVE)
Balance Adjustments:
• Dalton Rifle zoom decreased, easier to spot closer targets
• Tommygun rework: Zero spread & Removal of headshotting (Tracking weapon!)
• Burst Rifle rework: Zero spread, damage reduced from 11 to 9 per bullet (x3 burst)
• Starting ammo altered for several characters
• Mega Weapons now trigger their respawn time on new rounds. (instead of carrying over or rolling over)
Bug Fixes:
• Several typos fixed
• Abigail's BABY shotgun alt fire could not be held for repeat shots
• Several odd spectator and late-joining related bugs fixed
• Hemlock had some odd recolor texture errors on his default outfit
• Hemlock & Dalton tail physics updated
The Final Coil
• Fire & Hold to charge up
• Release, deal 45 damage to every target within the sphere of electricity
• Deals 9x Damage to those in water (405 damage)
• Deals self damage if used in water (uh oh...)
(Reward skin for finding all the hidden Camille statues in every map)
