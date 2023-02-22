30XX 0.50 Patch Notes - February 22, 2023

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.50 introduces Weapon Augs for Ace - they're powerful upgrades to his Primary Weapon drops that can show up in Contemplation Rooms!
0.50 also reworks Prototypes a bit, iterates on the updated Salvage mechanic, changes up some Delta conditions, adds 10 new Augs in addition to 3 new Prototypes and Ace's 18 new Weapon Augs, and more!
Thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Added Weapon Augs for Ace!
- Weapon Augs are upgrades for Ace's Weapons that can spawn in Contemplation Rooms in the Silver reward slot.
- Weapon Augs will only spawn for Weapons Ace currently has - the chance to find one increases with the number of unique Weapons Ace currently has (up to a max of 3, at which point finding a Weapon Aug is guaranteed).
- Each Weapon has two Augs (for a total of 18!) - in general, one buffs the basic weapon, and one buffs the Unleash.
-
Adjusted several aspects of Prototype Augs:
- Prototypes now spawn as a choice of two (up from 1) when encountering a Very Safe Lab. Only one of these can be taken per player.
- Labs are a little less common than before. On average, players will see more overall Prototype choices in a run, but fewer Labs. Due to the very situational nature of many Prototypes, this will still often result in more usable Prototypes per run.
- Prototypes are now split into two buckets they're drawn from - "dicier" ones that have more punishing side effects, and "safer" ones that have less punishing side effects. The two-prototype choice currently picks one from each bucket (and rerolls also reroll among the current bucket).
- Added three new Prototypes!
- Removed the Final Bargain (all max HP becomes nuts) and Out of Business (augs become nuts) Prototypes.
- Consuming Fury now reduces Max HP per level by 15 (down from 20).
- Consuming Stamina now reduces Max HP by 10 (down from 20), and increases Max NRG by 30 (down from 40).
- Consuming Habits now reduces Max HP by 15 (down from 20), and gives 25 nuts (up from 20).
-
Adjusted several aspects of the Trader:
- The Trader now has a rarity table for the reward offers she makes the player in exchange for Scrapbits. Prior to this patch, the "trade all your Scrapbits for X Cores/Augs/Repros/Nuts/Armor" are much less common, and the other options are more common.
- We're still exploring the new Salvage system, but one thing we aren't crazy about so far is how heavy the output RNG can be - in 0.49, players will almost always exchange several Scrapbits for a grab bag of rewards. While we're okay with this being the best thing to do every now and again, it shouldn't be every run.
- Instead of "trade all!" being the intended way to spend excess Scrapbits, the Trader's main offer -- giving you a reward in exchange for your Scrapbits - can now be regenerated for 1 scrap, whether or not you've previously taken that offer this level. (This means you can spend excess Scrapbits to either get more rewards, or fish for a specific reward.)
- In online co-op, the offer-regenerator function will be available in a hotfix shortly after the patch goes live.
- The Trader no longer spawns on Level 1. Increased overall Trader spawn chance slightly. (This'll result in more usable Traders, since often a level 1 Trader could be found before the player really had anything to trade.)
- The Trader will still spawn on level 1 if forced.
-
Added 10 new Augs! It's a mix of general-use Augs and Augs that support the revised Salvage system introduced in 0.49.
-
Fixed an issue causing Echobeast's bouncing sound waves to deal more damage than intended between levels 5-7.
-
Fixed an issue causing Experiment 9's Divekick attack to cause it to slide on the ceiling instead of stopping appropriately.
-
Powerless Void Rank 3 no longer contributes to Entropy Level. Better messaging about this will be added in a future patch.
-
Adjusted Contemplation Room spawn timing. The first few enemies spawn simultaneously, and spawn in more quickly if the player clears them fast. (The rate at which they spawn after the first few if the player isn't clearing them quickly isn't affected.)
-
Fixed an issue that could cause the game to hang when trading Scrapbits for Cores.
-
Retaliation effects can no longer trigger after a boss dies. (They didn't hurt, but it probably felt bad if it looked like they did.)
-
Rebalanced some of Delta's conditions and rewards. In general, numeric rewards now also scale. (Instead of nut rewards always being 20, for example, it now scales a bit depending on the Condition offered & the game level.)
-
Nutsmasher (Delta's Challenge effect) now costs 3 nuts when damage is taken, down from 5.
-
Inconvenient Assault (Delta's Challenge effect) now reduces attack damage by 50% (down from 75%) for the level.
-
Added a new Delta Challenge condition, Vulnerability. Vulnerability increases your damage taken by 2 every time you take damage, and resets at the end of the level.
-
Fixed an error causing higher level Clockzone Spring Knights to sometimes be invisible.
-
Head Guardian mines now only deal "explode" damage if they time out. (Destroying them no longer causes splash damage.)
-
Fixed a crash involving Maker Mode.
-
Fixed an error preventing online play clients from using the Trader more than once.
-
Fixed Trader deals Hysteria-duplicating some items it shouldn't.
-
Fixed Nina's shot origin being in the wrong place while in reverse gravity.
-
Fixed a bug causing Vagrant's Waltz (Leg) to increase the duration of the Oxjack's Blitz airdash duration.
-
Fixed a bug causing Shield Statues that have no nearby enemies to buff to stay invulnerable. (This fixes a problem where a Shield Statue spawns as the last enemy in a Contemplation Room.)
-
Fixed Grandmaster's Unleash not properly causing Exploding Barrels to detonate near enemies.
-
Fixed a memory leak with Glory Zone and Contemplation Room UI.
-
Striking an enemy while in a Dig Zone now resets the timer on the Dig Attack.
-
Fixed an issue causing Ace to show up/down movement animations while in a Dig Zone.
-
Added a load of new sound effects, including sounds for Spring Knights, Ticktocks, Dig Zones, Dialogue, and more!
-
Moving the camera while pressing Pause no longer moves the camera during the Pause screen.
Changed files in this update