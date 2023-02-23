 Skip to content

Power Chord update for 23 February 2023

Update Notes for build 1.0.5

=============================
Introducing Cleo Caliber!!!!

  • An obsessively efficient guitarist who melts down spell cards into single powerful strikes. Cleo uses Overkill when she takes down a demon to redirect any extra damage to a random second target to make sure she never has to waste a single point of damage!

Balance

  • All Stances now cost 0 Energy and Exhaust to help you carry more stances while still keeping your hand clean in a fight.
  • Chaos Storm - update to start with hitting 1 random enemy at the start of each round instead of 3
  • Reverberation - Is now Unstable.
  • Protective Ritual - Lasts for 3 turns instead of 1
  • Cursed Duo - WIll only repeat a single ally's first spell each turn
  • Inoculation - Now only protects Shinobi from debuffs
  • Increased Hyde’s unlock requirements from 1000 armor to 2500 armor

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed cards not being selectable when resuming the game while an overlay is active
  • Fixed incorrect description for Pillar of Healing
  • Fixed Demolition’s Dead Man’s Switch not being triggered by Poison or Bombs
  • Fixed missing card name for Backbeat
  • Fixed Rageaholic Achievement only unlocking if the enemy doesn’t die (edited)

