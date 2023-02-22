- Balancing levels, NPCs.
- UI optimization.
- Added intentional collectibles.
- Fixed Backpack UI glitches.
- Big memory optimization.
- Big performance optimization.
- Update translations.
- Fixed pausing music during gameplay.
- Fixed grenade behaviors.
- Alien Pager Match3 optimization.
- Fixed a few quests on levels.
- Added possibility to change the volume for music, sounds, and voices.
- Skills optimization.
- Fixed rubble – on some levels there was a problem to clean using shovel.
Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 22 February 2023
Solomon Snow: First Contact build version 1.1.348.gb1e160de5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update