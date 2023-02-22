 Skip to content

Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 22 February 2023

Solomon Snow: First Contact build version 1.1.348.gb1e160de5

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Balancing levels, NPCs.
  2. UI optimization.
  3. Added intentional collectibles.
  4. Fixed Backpack UI glitches.
  5. Big memory optimization.
  6. Big performance optimization.
  7. Update translations.
  8. Fixed pausing music during gameplay.
  9. Fixed grenade behaviors.
  10. Alien Pager Match3 optimization.
  11. Fixed a few quests on levels.
  12. Added possibility to change the volume for music, sounds, and voices.
  13. Skills optimization.
  14. Fixed rubble – on some levels there was a problem to clean using shovel.

