v2.17.14 update

Experience Ranks added

(Now everyone has a rank according to their experience level, also visible on leaderboard)

[table]

[tr]

[th]Rank No[/th]

[th]Rank Name[/th]

[th]Experience Level[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]1[/td]

[td]Pilot[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2[/td]

[td]Mission Specialist Pilot[/td]

[td]1-2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3[/td]

[td]Senior Pİlot[/td]

[td]3-4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4[/td]

[td]Starship Pİlot[/td]

[td]5-6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]5[/td]

[td]Master Pİlot[/td]

[td]7-9[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]6[/td]

[td]Fleet Chief Pİlot[/td]

[td]10-12[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]7[/td]

[td]Interdimensional Pİlot[/td]

[td]13+[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Some bug fixes

Note: AsteroIdle official discord channel opened! I'm planning to share dev progress and check your suggestions, bug reporsts etc. regularly there. If you interested you can join.

Link: https://discord.gg/WuquKtPY

(Link is also accessible in game.)