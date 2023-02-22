 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 22 February 2023

v2.17.14 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10613942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Experience Ranks added
    (Now everyone has a rank according to their experience level, also visible on leaderboard)
    [table]
    [tr]
    [th]Rank No[/th]
    [th]Rank Name[/th]
    [th]Experience Level[/th]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]1[/td]
    [td]Pilot[/td]
    [td]0[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]2[/td]
    [td]Mission Specialist Pilot[/td]
    [td]1-2[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]3[/td]
    [td]Senior Pİlot[/td]
    [td]3-4[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]4[/td]
    [td]Starship Pİlot[/td]
    [td]5-6[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]5[/td]
    [td]Master Pİlot[/td]
    [td]7-9[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]6[/td]
    [td]Fleet Chief Pİlot[/td]
    [td]10-12[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]7[/td]
    [td]Interdimensional Pİlot[/td]
    [td]13+[/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]
  • Observatory technology changed as Observer Mech
  • Some bug fixes

Note: AsteroIdle official discord channel opened! I'm planning to share dev progress and check your suggestions, bug reporsts etc. regularly there. If you interested you can join.
Link: https://discord.gg/WuquKtPY
(Link is also accessible in game.)

