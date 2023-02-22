v2.17.14 update

- Experience Ranks added
(Now everyone has a rank according to their experience level, also visible on leaderboard)
[table]
[tr]
[th]Rank No[/th]
[th]Rank Name[/th]
[th]Experience Level[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]1[/td]
[td]Pilot[/td]
[td]0[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2[/td]
[td]Mission Specialist Pilot[/td]
[td]1-2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3[/td]
[td]Senior Pİlot[/td]
[td]3-4[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]4[/td]
[td]Starship Pİlot[/td]
[td]5-6[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]5[/td]
[td]Master Pİlot[/td]
[td]7-9[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]6[/td]
[td]Fleet Chief Pİlot[/td]
[td]10-12[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]7[/td]
[td]Interdimensional Pİlot[/td]
[td]13+[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
- Observatory technology changed as Observer Mech
- Some bug fixes
Note: AsteroIdle official discord channel opened! I'm planning to share dev progress and check your suggestions, bug reporsts etc. regularly there. If you interested you can join.
Link: https://discord.gg/WuquKtPY
(Link is also accessible in game.)
