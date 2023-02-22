Update 80 - Offline Solo Milestone Update - Beta Phase

Hey Everyone,
We are happy to say that the 80th milestone update is ready, and is now available for beta testing. All the features have been implemented, and we are just doing some final testing before we`ll bring this update live for everyone in a day or two.
To go over the main feature of this milestone update: offline singleplayer with optional CoOp mode, hosting games doesn`t require MySQL installation, Italian and Spanish translations, performance improvements and fixes to the last two dozen know bugs. Full details are bellow.
Please keep in mind that with update this large we expect some new minor issues that we`ll work on addressing over the next couple of days.
With this foundation update out of the way we are returning to updating the game every couple of days – starting to roll-out new content, and final fixes and quality of life improvements.
Beta Access
To try the update, just Right click on Stars End in your library, select Properties, and then Beta and opt in there. We have one officials server running there as well, we copied our most popular Server 0 database there, so many of you can continue where you left of.
And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.
Now, let stake a look at what this milestone update has in store:
Offline Singleplayer and removing MySQL requirements
- Singleplayer Offline mode added - play the game singleplayer and offline
- Option to start Stars End in fully offline mode - no internet connection required
- New Self-Hosting menu that does not require mySQL setup for players to host games
- Singleplayer Offline and Self-Hosted menu have access to the same character and your game world, allowing you to change starting conditions and various gameplay properties
- Self-hosted menu also allows you to invite your friends or even random player to your singleplayer offline game
- Make your singleplayer offline game coop, public or fully offline again at any time
- Keep in mind that dedicated hosting tool still requires MySQL – as it allows your servers to host much large number of players
New Features and Improvements
- Improved Character creation and Selection screen
- Added Random character generator
- System Map now shows all player claims and vehicles
- General Fixes and Improvements
- Singleleplayer Online will no longer show outlaw players to others
- Various server stability improvements
- Renumbered the server numbers from 1 to 5 instead of 0 to 4
New Language Support and Translation Improvements
- Added Italian translation – still needs a little bit of improvement
- Added Spanish translation – also needs a bit of improvement
- 99% of game text is now localized, just a few missing instances left
- Game Control text is now fully localized in all languages
- Major improvements to Russian translation courtesy to Евгений Б
- Major improvement to German translation, courtesy of Caeries
- Major improvements to French translation, courtesy of Cygin
- Other translation help from Erazor and Zanarus
- Added support for Arabic translation – coming very soon
Changed depots in beta branch