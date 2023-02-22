Update 80 - Offline Solo Milestone Update - Beta Phase

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Everyone,

We are happy to say that the 80th milestone update is ready, and is now available for beta testing. All the features have been implemented, and we are just doing some final testing before we`ll bring this update live for everyone in a day or two.

To go over the main feature of this milestone update: offline singleplayer with optional CoOp mode, hosting games doesn`t require MySQL installation, Italian and Spanish translations, performance improvements and fixes to the last two dozen know bugs. Full details are bellow.

Please keep in mind that with update this large we expect some new minor issues that we`ll work on addressing over the next couple of days.

With this foundation update out of the way we are returning to updating the game every couple of days – starting to roll-out new content, and final fixes and quality of life improvements.

Beta Access

To try the update, just Right click on Stars End in your library, select Properties, and then Beta and opt in there. We have one officials server running there as well, we copied our most popular Server 0 database there, so many of you can continue where you left of.

And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.

Now, let stake a look at what this milestone update has in store:

Offline Singleplayer and removing MySQL requirements

Singleplayer Offline mode added - play the game singleplayer and offline

Option to start Stars End in fully offline mode - no internet connection required

New Self-Hosting menu that does not require mySQL setup for players to host games

Singleplayer Offline and Self-Hosted menu have access to the same character and your game world, allowing you to change starting conditions and various gameplay properties

Self-hosted menu also allows you to invite your friends or even random player to your singleplayer offline game

Make your singleplayer offline game coop, public or fully offline again at any time

Keep in mind that dedicated hosting tool still requires MySQL – as it allows your servers to host much large number of players

New Features and Improvements

Improved Character creation and Selection screen

Added Random character generator

System Map now shows all player claims and vehicles

General Fixes and Improvements

Singleleplayer Online will no longer show outlaw players to others

Various server stability improvements

Renumbered the server numbers from 1 to 5 instead of 0 to 4

New Language Support and Translation Improvements