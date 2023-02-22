Disaster Band: Update with choir and new track

Hello chaos musicians,
we proudly give you a new update for Disaster Band.
Next to a few optimizations like improved instrument sounds we present a new song (the title track "Derp Derp") and a new instrument, the choir, which is a perfect addition to any band configuration.
Here are all the fixes, optimizations, and additions:
Feature
- Instrument improvement: Adjusted loudness, added reverb and new samples for several instruments.
- Instrument improvement: Glissandi can now be played across the entire two octave range.
- Instrument improvement: Introduced a new system for pitching between notes.
- Added new song: Derp Derp.
- Added new custom cursor in treble clef shape.
- Added new instrument Choir.
- Set default volume of all adjustable channels to 80%.
- Automatically selecting last used instrument and song.
- Making instrument selection scalable and added a badge for new instruments.
- BPM can now also be declared as a floating point number in metadata.json.
- Set volume for other players to 80% and volume of self to 90%, by default.
FIXED
- Making sure to always start a new note when hitting the play button fast multiple times in a row.
- Clean-up tones after the track ends.
- Resolved multiple errors that were logged when exiting the music arena.
Finally, we have a small outlook on the next content update which can be expected within the next few days:
You can look forward to further instruments (e.g., electric guitar), which of course you can use in the new tracks like the "Ride of the Valkyries".
Changed files in this update