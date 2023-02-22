Disaster Band: Update with choir and new track

Hello chaos musicians,

we proudly give you a new update for Disaster Band.

Next to a few optimizations like improved instrument sounds we present a new song (the title track "Derp Derp") and a new instrument, the choir, which is a perfect addition to any band configuration.

Here are all the fixes, optimizations, and additions:

Feature

Instrument improvement: Adjusted loudness, added reverb and new samples for several instruments.

Instrument improvement: Glissandi can now be played across the entire two octave range.

Instrument improvement: Introduced a new system for pitching between notes.

Added new song: Derp Derp.

Added new custom cursor in treble clef shape.

Added new instrument Choir.

Set default volume of all adjustable channels to 80%.

Automatically selecting last used instrument and song.

Making instrument selection scalable and added a badge for new instruments.

BPM can now also be declared as a floating point number in metadata.json.

Set volume for other players to 80% and volume of self to 90%, by default.

FIXED

Making sure to always start a new note when hitting the play button fast multiple times in a row.

Clean-up tones after the track ends.

Resolved multiple errors that were logged when exiting the music arena.

Finally, we have a small outlook on the next content update which can be expected within the next few days:

You can look forward to further instruments (e.g., electric guitar), which of course you can use in the new tracks like the "Ride of the Valkyries".