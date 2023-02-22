 Skip to content

Furry Sweeper update for 22 February 2023

Update 1.2.0 - Fast Startup + Crash Fix

Update 1.2.0 - Fast Startup + Crash Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a bug where the game window would open for a few second, hang and then crash. It should significantly speedup the startup of the game (from 3-5 seconds to about 1 second) and also reduce VRAM usage.

