Phylakterion update for 22 February 2023

Update 1.0.13

Phylakterion update for 22 February 2023

Update 1.0.13

Hello friends and family (hi mom)! Today we gathered at the workshop to tinker on some stability and quality of life improvements. Hope you like the changes!
Starting with this version we implemented a version check when joining lobbies.

NEW

Lobbies now remember the last selected map and difficulty

DIFFICULTY

Slightly increased entity speed on Medium and Hard

FIXES

Fixed a bug with an accidental additional player character spawning (“Emotional Support Bug”)
Fixed a bug that prevented players from moving after spawning
Fixed a bug with joining lobbies
Fixed clipping issues on maps

