Update 1.0.13

Hello friends and family (hi mom)! Today we gathered at the workshop to tinker on some stability and quality of life improvements. Hope you like the changes!
Please let us know if you have issues and consider reviewing the game.
Starting with this version we implemented a version check when joining lobbies.
NEW
Lobbies now remember the last selected map and difficulty
DIFFICULTY
Slightly increased entity speed on Medium and Hard
FIXES
Fixed a bug with an accidental additional player character spawning (“Emotional Support Bug”)
Fixed a bug that prevented players from moving after spawning
Fixed a bug with joining lobbies
Fixed clipping issues on maps
