Update 1.0.13

Hello friends and family (hi mom)! Today we gathered at the workshop to tinker on some stability and quality of life improvements. Hope you like the changes!

Please let us know if you have issues and consider reviewing the game.

Starting with this version we implemented a version check when joining lobbies.

NEW

Lobbies now remember the last selected map and difficulty

DIFFICULTY

Slightly increased entity speed on Medium and Hard

FIXES

Fixed a bug with an accidental additional player character spawning (“Emotional Support Bug”)

Fixed a bug that prevented players from moving after spawning

Fixed a bug with joining lobbies

Fixed clipping issues on maps