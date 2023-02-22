Hotfixes: February 22, 2023

- Chapter selection is added to the main menu.
- Fixed some issues about the HUD.
- Leaderboard player ranking info is added to the screen (bottom left).
- Side missions are improved, fixed some glitches.
- Improvements have been made for speeding up the loading screen.
