Amok Runner update for 22 February 2023

Hotfixes: February 22, 2023

Build 10613458

  • Chapter selection is added to the main menu.
  • Fixed some issues about the HUD.
  • Leaderboard player ranking info is added to the screen (bottom left).
  • Side missions are improved, fixed some glitches.
  • Improvements have been made for speeding up the loading screen.

