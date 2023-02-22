Welcome Menu Update

Added game descriptive Welcome Screen. I saw that the people playing the game were not aware of the features in the game, so I wanted to make the game an explanatory screen. This screen, which appears when you first enter the game, will inform you about the game and features.

Key descriptions on the main screen of the game have been removed and added to the esc menu in detail. You can access this menu from the esc menu and learn all the keys.

Added skylights in 7 tradeposts. Added lights to tradeposts where you will improve your character so you can see from afar.

Weapon trail disabled until reissue.

Some menu bugs fixed.