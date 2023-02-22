Superpowers Update (v0.6)

New superpowers :

This update improves the booster system by adding new skills that can be combined :

The blue booster allows you to move faster by teleporting.

You can now knock out your opponent with the ball with the red booster or in "Hate mode"..

With the green booster you can control the direction of the ball (Curveball).

The yellow booster also allows you to teleport but at a lower cost.

This update should make the boosters more useful, and the parkour mode easier.

Improvements :

The ball control system and the kick assist have been improved to give you more opportunities to make a shot.

The bot are easier in easy mode (less tackle).

Bugs fix :

The game should now detect your screen resolution at first launch.

It was possible to on the truck in the first parkour map which stuck your character (Thanks to Salvo).

Several other minor bugs have been fixed.

As always, each new implementation introduces bugs. Feel free to report.

What's next :