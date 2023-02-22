 Skip to content

The end is nahual: If I may say so update for 22 February 2023

Coldfix 1.0.2.109.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix being able to select the steam page button from the menu start, as it was meant only for the DEMO.
-Fix not being able to play if you get out from the last stage of the handsome carrousel and then came back.
-Added a text that said that you shake the real trashbag in the last stage before throwing it back.
-Added style corrections to the first half of the tutorial.

