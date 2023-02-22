 Skip to content

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse update for 22 February 2023

Update #3

Update #3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I made a few more improvements which some of you asked.

Changelist:

  • Added new VFX for DLC
  • Added more recoil in fire animation for MAC-10 (Rapid gun)
  • Opened cages and completed tasks now highlighted green on the map
  • You will get additional money reward each wave in survival mode
  • Enemies money reward drop chance increased by 25%
  • Grenade launcher explosion radius increased by 25%
  • Increased pistol damage by 15%
  • Fixed rescue progress update on the "Seaside Special" level
  • Fixed night ambient sound loop

