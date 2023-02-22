Hello! I made a few more improvements which some of you asked.
Changelist:
- Added new VFX for DLC
- Added more recoil in fire animation for MAC-10 (Rapid gun)
- Opened cages and completed tasks now highlighted green on the map
- You will get additional money reward each wave in survival mode
- Enemies money reward drop chance increased by 25%
- Grenade launcher explosion radius increased by 25%
- Increased pistol damage by 15%
- Fixed rescue progress update on the "Seaside Special" level
- Fixed night ambient sound loop
Changed files in this update