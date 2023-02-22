 Skip to content

僵尸（THE JIANG SHI） update for 22 February 2023

20230222版本更新

1、新角色吴迪已可使用（某些功能还在逐步完善当中）
2、新增加关卡：漫漫长夜（抢先体验版）
3、增加吴迪专属枪械系统
4、增加主角新UI（新角色先行测试 后续更新在老角色上）

【公告及更新预告】
1、新关卡仅为抢先体验版（更多功能及剧情后续完善）

