Planet Surfer update for 22 February 2023

Patch 1.1 (Graphics Profiiles, Speed Optimization, and Foilage)

Share · View all patches · Build 10613043 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Users can now switch between Low, Medium, High, Very High, and Ultra graphics profiles allowing planet surfer to be a better experience for people across varying devices.
  • Updates to a few of the early levels re-introducing foliage. (more of this on the way).
  • New secret benefits and possibilities for users that make it to level 30+

