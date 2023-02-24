- Adjusted stats - upgrades feel much more significant now.
- Energy recharge now takes the same amount of time at every stat level.
- Added option for aim assist for controllers (defaults to on).
- Re-arranged enemy spawning by zone.
- Adjusted XP values so you'll level up more frequently in a run.
- Moved missile ammo capacity upgrade from per run to a perk.
Whisker Squadron: Survivor update for 24 February 2023
0.50 Released.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update