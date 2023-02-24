 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Whisker Squadron: Survivor update for 24 February 2023

0.50 Released.

Share · View all patches · Build 10613023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted stats - upgrades feel much more significant now.
  • Energy recharge now takes the same amount of time at every stat level.
  • Added option for aim assist for controllers (defaults to on).
  • Re-arranged enemy spawning by zone.
  • Adjusted XP values so you'll level up more frequently in a run.
  • Moved missile ammo capacity upgrade from per run to a perk.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140101
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140102
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link