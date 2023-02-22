 Skip to content

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark update for 22 February 2023

13 days left for the Dooley and McQueen plushie crowdfunder

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey, detectives!

There are 13 days left to fund the Dooley and McQueen plushies!

Mcqueen is 71% funded and Dooley is 69% funded. If you purchase both the plushies you will get 10% off your order! Remember: In order for these cuties to get shipped out, we need the campaign to reach 100%!

https://shop.makeship.com/3Jggm4P

While you wait for the campaign to reach 100% (after telling your pals, of course), head on over to your local coffee shop with some pals, and you may see some familiar faces while you grab a bite together. Can you find ALL of the different easter eggs in the art?

-Riv Otter

