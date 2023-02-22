Version 0.631.4 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 10612691 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 17:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Voxel

■ Reworked area for claim 05

■ Reworked area for claim 06

■ Fixed error with can not remove dirt at beginner claim a

■ Fixed error with dig location on claim 05 for excavators

■ Fixed error with dig location on claim 06 for excavators

Multiplayer

■ Improved spawn vehicle "miniexcavator01" for clients

■ Fixed error with wrong sync and physic settings if player entering a vehicle

Changed

■ Changed freeze while shoveling (still freezed on location, but you can rotate the camera)

Audio

■ Fixed error with ambiente volume for audio settings "weather" in options

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with crash after open the game or back to main menu

■ Fixed error with attach random items to other items/vehicles

■ Fixed error with attach random items to other item while holding

■ Fixed error with physic explosion while crouching on vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision between moveable parts and vehicles

■ Fixed error with unpack item "goldtable01set"

■ Fixed error with attach items to item "usablebox01"

■ Fixed error with attach items to item "usablebox02"

■ Fixed error with attach items to item "usablebox03"

■ Fixed error with wrong location spawn for trailer "conveyorbelt01" at the store