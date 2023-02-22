Version 0.631.4 Alpha

Voxel
■ Reworked area for claim 05
■ Reworked area for claim 06
■ Fixed error with can not remove dirt at beginner claim a
■ Fixed error with dig location on claim 05 for excavators
■ Fixed error with dig location on claim 06 for excavators
Multiplayer
■ Improved spawn vehicle "miniexcavator01" for clients
■ Fixed error with wrong sync and physic settings if player entering a vehicle
Changed
■ Changed freeze while shoveling (still freezed on location, but you can rotate the camera)
Audio
■ Fixed error with ambiente volume for audio settings "weather" in options
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with crash after open the game or back to main menu
■ Fixed error with attach random items to other items/vehicles
■ Fixed error with attach random items to other item while holding
■ Fixed error with physic explosion while crouching on vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision between moveable parts and vehicles
■ Fixed error with unpack item "goldtable01set"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "usablebox01"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "usablebox02"
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "usablebox03"
■ Fixed error with wrong location spawn for trailer "conveyorbelt01" at the store
