Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V1.1

Here is what has changed in Early Access Version 1.1.

• Most tutorials no longer need to be read again after dying.

• The first cutscene in the game is now skippable for speed runners.

• Updated Early Access message.

• Scrap walls can no longer be bypassed without collecting all the scrap.

• Prevented a bypass in W1-6 Skull island. Players must now get the Jetpack to reach the end of the level.

• Fixed an issue where tutorials got stuck if the player attacked at the very same time as they appeared.