Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V1.1

Here is what has changed in Early Access Version 1.1.
• Most tutorials no longer need to be read again after dying.
• The first cutscene in the game is now skippable for speed runners.
• Updated Early Access message.
• Scrap walls can no longer be bypassed without collecting all the scrap.
• Prevented a bypass in W1-6 Skull island. Players must now get the Jetpack to reach the end of the level.
• Fixed an issue where tutorials got stuck if the player attacked at the very same time as they appeared.
Changed files in this update