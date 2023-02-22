 Skip to content

Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses update for 22 February 2023

Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10612653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is what has changed in Early Access Version 1.1.

• Most tutorials no longer need to be read again after dying.

• The first cutscene in the game is now skippable for speed runners.

• Updated Early Access message.

• Scrap walls can no longer be bypassed without collecting all the scrap.

• Prevented a bypass in W1-6 Skull island. Players must now get the Jetpack to reach the end of the level.

• Fixed an issue where tutorials got stuck if the player attacked at the very same time as they appeared.

