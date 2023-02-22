Extended Tests & Fixes

I added something called "Extended Test" to each progression level. These tests take at random all tests and prepare a test by selecting at random questions from each test to produce 10 questions. If you pass with a score of 8/10 then all lessons for that level unlock and set to 1 count. Sub-sequentially challenges unlock as well for those levels.

This is an attempt to make life for those who already know most of the questions, to enjoy the challenges right away without going through each test. Hopefully it makes the experience more fun.

Also there was a small math bug which wasn't showing the last 3 challenges in the Intermediate level if you passed all lessons. I fixed that as well.

The Extended test takes things at random so there might be an object left from another lesson in the view. I went through all of the tests and seems fine but if you notice something weird, let me know.