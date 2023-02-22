 Skip to content

Transport Fever 2 update for 22 February 2023

Gameplay video shows controller support in action

We are thrilled to release a new gameplay video featuring the soon-to-be-available controller support.

Together with Nihat Isik, developer at Urban Games, a transport empire is built on a tropical island and the most important game mechanics are explained. In the video, supply chains emerge to deliver cargo to the cities and a local transport network enables residents to travel across the island.

For the first time, the new user interface optimized for controllers is used, which makes it possible to play Transport Fever 2 while sitting on the couch and relaxing on a large screen. While the video is recorded with the Console Edition, the new interface and controller support will be available to PC players and Steam Deck users with the upcoming game update too.

The game update for PC will be released on 9 March 2023.

Thank you very much for the interest in the game and best regards from the entire Urban Games team.

Changed depots in debug branch

Model Editor Mac Depot 1066786
