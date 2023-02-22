- We have repositioned the tavern information panels in some resolutions.
- We have fixed a bug in the position of the action bar for two players in some resolutions.
- We have fixed a bug in the fireplace that made fuel items disappear.
- We have fixed a bug in the recipe list.
- We have fixed a bug in the player bubble that occurred when the door of Buzz's farm is closed.
Travellers Rest update for 22 February 2023
Patch v0.5.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update