Travellers Rest update for 22 February 2023

Patch v0.5.5.5

Build 10612521

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have repositioned the tavern information panels in some resolutions.
  • We have fixed a bug in the position of the action bar for two players in some resolutions.
  • We have fixed a bug in the fireplace that made fuel items disappear.
  • We have fixed a bug in the recipe list.
  • We have fixed a bug in the player bubble that occurred when the door of Buzz's farm is closed.

