Parts Unknown update for 22 February 2023

Fight update

Share · View all patches · Build 10612378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fighting mechanics are being patched everyday for a better experience please let us know if you have any problems we will be sure to correct it right away please keep in mind that we are building this game for the long term and it will eventually be more than just a fighting game and fully integrated with the Metaverse.

