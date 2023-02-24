Hell is Others: Keys, calibers and Other Things is out now!

Hello, Citizens!

We are very proud to finally give you the greatest and biggest update in the history of Hell is Others: Let’s immediately dive into the specifics of all the new content that will flood the game!

Other Thing

So, first things first: without a doubt, one of the biggest news is the introduction of the Other Thing. It is a brand new enemy and is undoubtedly the toughest and most aggressive of all the opponents encountered in the City so far.

We have devised some features to achieve this goal:

Moves on the terrain, so differently from the Things, all the gadgets like mines or Molotov can be used against it;

Uses the senses like the Others to actively hunt you instead of randomly wandering around;

Triggers your Heartbeat like the Others when near;

Can be killed to complete quests that require Others

It has a search mode and a follow mode... You'll see what it means soon enough.

Key system

Another addition is the key system, and so, from now on, you’ll find different kinds of keys that will open different kinds of containers, and you’ll have to fight over them with the best players on the server! We created a new safe slot just for the keys.

Calibers

The other big addition to the game is without a doubt calibers: from now on, there’ll be different bullets for different weapons. Obviously, we updated the shops to sell the right calibers!

Package

We also implemented a new random loot package that appears in the open spaces of the City: from now on, you’ll find loot also in the most peripheral parts of our beloved town!

Changes

We’ve also worked on some changes. Here’s the full list:

We’ve rebalanced all weapons, to make sure that all of them feel useful;

We’ve updated the patrimony quest requirement to 2 million (from 3M);

We’ve updated the "pay for the bonsai" quest requirement to 500k (from 1M);

Now there’s a button to show credits from the login menu;

We’ve created a spawn animation for Things;

We tuned the Things' behavior to move towards the position of the shooter rather than just turning in the direction of the hit;

Now bullets casings are ejected when shooting;

When the player dies, a corpse will spawn, and it will contain all of their belongings;

Other's death is now marked permanently on the map with a bloodstain;

We added Bloodflowers Wallpaper.

Fixes

There are a whole lot of fixes coming your way. Here is the complete list, based on the subject that we fixed:

Things

Fixed Hiding Things not being able to receive fire damage;

Fixed blinded Hiding Thing not attacking the player once the blindness was over in certain circumstances;

Fixed Things spawning too close to the players;

Fixed Unstable Things not getting triggered by impacting throwables;

Fixed issue with Things not showing the correct loot in the journal;

Fixed a bug causing the Things to not emit any sound in certain conditions.

Hub

Fixed bug allowing to close the editor without essential items being placed;

Fixed situation where placing a door was wrongly prevented;

Fixed safe deposit getting counted for perishable items when going to sleep;

Fixed "Together is better" trophies tier 2 and 3 not playing the music when active;

Fixed bug causing Adam's dialogue to trigger when pressing ESC in the menu while carrying the bonsai;

Fixed bug allowing to open the basement while in the engine room;

Fixed bug allowing the player to close the hub editor while having a floor with no door but with pieces of furniture in it.

Inventory

Fixed dropping items from a stack pulling from the first stack regardless of the one being clicked;

Fixed items in the Pocket and Keychain not being taken into account for the estate calculation;

Fixed catalog of junk not discovering items carried home in the pocket when dying.

Achievements

Fixed "Number 1" and "Heartbreaker" achievements not being updated if Old Coin or Other's hearts were brought home in the pocket;

Fixed Homerun achievement not getting updated when killing a level 1 Thing.

Prestige

Fixed level 4 prestige awarding a duplicate golden Miss Rosebud skin instead of the platinum skin;

Fixed prestige sometimes not awarding the prize paintings;

Fixed prestige not updating the GlobalScore leaderboard after the fifth prestige. It now supports up to 21 prestiges;

Fixed prestige skins not showing in the weapon wheel.

Misc

Fixed health rounding error causing the players to be able to stay alive with 0 HP. Happened mostly when running out of time in the city;

Fixed Adam's animation getting stuck on the last frame when using a consumable from the containers;

Fixed golden objects spawning in the greenhouse drawers during the tutorial, breaking the tutorial progression;

Fixed wrong footsteps volume modifiers for different movement types;

Fixed steam players not being able to re-login after a logout;

Fixed navigation in the bestiary;

Fixed game panels still being responsive while having the bug reporter opened;

Fixed pressing L after entering a match with the Referral Notification open threw an exception;

Fixed player being able to see the Others' health bar when blinded.

We hope you enjoy all the additions we have come up with! Thanks for your support, Citizens!