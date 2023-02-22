Patch notes for v0.74

-Game is now saved after purchases on shop.

-Changes on bullet hit-testing, to prevent rare miss cases, and save overall game performance

-Unlocked shop items will now be displayied on hud when it happens.

-Enemies will be a little more aggressive - they may fire at once while spotting a new target. This chance will be greater if a large ammount of enemies spot you at once.

-Changes on the screen/video filters - I'm looking on a way to show more black colors since-they're-more-usual-on-retro-games-also-black-is-cool

-Little things here and there

Until next time! I will be working more on the SuperMarket level, and testing the overall game playability.

Cheers,