Fi da Puti Samurai update for 22 February 2023

Patch notes for v0.74

Patch notes for v0.74

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Game is now saved after purchases on shop.
-Changes on bullet hit-testing, to prevent rare miss cases, and save overall game performance
-Unlocked shop items will now be displayied on hud when it happens.
-Enemies will be a little more aggressive - they may fire at once while spotting a new target. This chance will be greater if a large ammount of enemies spot you at once.
-Changes on the screen/video filters - I'm looking on a way to show more black colors since-they're-more-usual-on-retro-games-also-black-is-cool
-Little things here and there

Until next time! I will be working more on the SuperMarket level, and testing the overall game playability.
Cheers,

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Content Depot 1534341
  • Loading history…
