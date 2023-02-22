Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU20]

News
- Plank Sawhorse now has two separate quests, one for finding the sawhorse and one for finding the note.
- Resources now float in water.
- Petting is now canceled 5 seconds after the player is no longer holding the left mouse button, to prevent the player from being stuck in the animation.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where using tab while in the “Notes” Section, would not close the menu and instead highlight one of the notes.
- Fixed a bug where using tab while in the “Journal” Section, would not close the menu and instead highlight one of the buttons.
- Fixed a bug where using tab while in the “Building” Section, would not close the menu and instead highlight one of the buttons.
- Fixed a bug where player would get two notes instead of one, when interacting with certain notes.
- Fixed a bug where the map would not go away when pressing M again.
- Fixed a bug where clouds would be bright white during the night.
- Fixed a bug where the bows would not equip properly if switching from one bow to another bow.
Changed files in this update