Friend or Foe update for 22 February 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU20]

News

  • Plank Sawhorse now has two separate quests, one for finding the sawhorse and one for finding the note.
  • Resources now float in water.
  • Petting is now canceled 5 seconds after the player is no longer holding the left mouse button, to prevent the player from being stuck in the animation.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where using tab while in the “Notes” Section, would not close the menu and instead highlight one of the notes.
  • Fixed a bug where using tab while in the “Journal” Section, would not close the menu and instead highlight one of the buttons.
  • Fixed a bug where using tab while in the “Building” Section, would not close the menu and instead highlight one of the buttons.
  • Fixed a bug where player would get two notes instead of one, when interacting with certain notes.
  • Fixed a bug where the map would not go away when pressing M again.
  • Fixed a bug where clouds would be bright white during the night.
  • Fixed a bug where the bows would not equip properly if switching from one bow to another bow.

